Seattle Mariners on Pace to Sign Majority of 2024 Draft Class
The Seattle Mariners wrapped up the 2024 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The 20 players the Mariners selected included 14 pitchers, a two-way player, and a few position players.
The new draftees featured a healthy selection of high school prospects, NCAA players and junior college athletes.
With so many different players selected, it's normal to have some players elect to go to or continue with school, but according to Seattle's Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter, that hasn't been an issue so far.
"(All the players we took) have real tools that can really impact an organization," Hunter said on Tuesday. "... Pretty much 90% (of the deals) are done. I would say probably 100% will be done by next week once we get through a couple days of physicals. ... Guys are on the phones, reaching out to agents, we have two or three players at any one pick and that's a credit to our group. Makes my job a lot easier and makes me look smart."
The one draft pick that Hunter said might be a question mark to sign is the Mariners' 19th round pick Brian Walters out of Miami. Hunter said the team evaluated him as a Day 1 or early Day 2 talent. He's had some injury issues while with the Hurricanes (Tommy John chief among them) and might opt to stay and develop down in Florida rather than signing his deal.
Seattle will fly a couple of their prospects into town later this week for physicals and city tours before the players start working with player development personnel to see what they will do for the rest of this year.
