New Mariners Pitcher Expresses Excitement in Joining Franchise
At the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners chose to add some arms to a farm system that already includes a litany of top position players.
Seattle selected one of the most interesting prospects in the draft — switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje out of Mississippi State with the 15th pick in the first round.
Cijntje was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, but elected to go to college instead.
He was a fixture on the Bulldogs' starting rotation this past season. Cijnte excelled in the SEC — thought of by many as the best conference in college baseball — and posted a 3.67 ERA in 16 starts with 113 strikeouts and an 8-2 record.
He was named a second-team Perfect Game All-American and a second-team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American.
Cijntje drastically improved from his freshman season in 2023 to 2024. He credited his outing on March 17 against LSU as a reason for that.
"The LSU game, especially (was key for me)," Cijntje said in a media conference via Zoom on Sunday. "They came (off) a championship. And especially just (to) be dominant on the field in front of the crowd at Mississippi State. ... I think that was a pretty beautiful moment. And I think after that my game just started to take more."
Cijntje interacted with the Mariners in the pre-draft process and came away from those meetings with a respect an an appreciation for how the team went about their process.
"I had a meeting with them at the draft combine," Cijntje said. "And I like the way they care about their players and how the development is, especially with pitchers. Especially with college pitchers and high school pitchers. ... They just care about their players."
Seattle has excelled in developing their pitchers. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller were all selected by the Mariners in the 2018, 2019 and 2021 drafts, respectively, and have become mainstays on the team's starting rotation. All have sub-4.00 ERAs. Both Kirby and Gilbert were first round selections and have been named to the All-Star team.
Cijntje brings a unique ability as an ambidextrous pitcher and he says that he'd like to continue to do both as long as the M's will let him.
"For now, looking forward, I always want to develop — especially from the left side," Cijntje said. "I can get better at my right side, too. But if I get the opportunity, like they said. ... I would like to stay on both sides."
According to MLB Pipeliene, which ranked Cijntje the No. 25 overall prospect, Cijntje hit 95 miles per hour on his fastball with his left arm and 99 with his right. He said his slider was his best pitch with his left hand and has been developing a sinker. He said that he's working on developing a changeup and a slider with his right, as well.
"There is a huge advantage if he does do both," Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said on Sunday in a post-draft interview. "I don't think it will be a true left today, right tomorrow. It's more about maybe picking match ups and seeing how it works in the minor leagues."
The well-traveled Netherlands-born, Curaçao-raised 21-year old has never been to Seattle. But if his potential is met, it won't be too long until Mariners fans get to see the young pitcher first-hand.
