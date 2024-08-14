Seattle Mariners Place Five Prospects in ESPN's New Top 100 Rankings
The Seattle Mariners have five Top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
McDaniel, one of the more recognizable prospect gurus, put out his updated rankings on Wednesday. These include players that were just drafted in July.
TOP 100 UPDATE
- Includes two 17 year olds that have only played in the Dominican Summer League
- One of those has underlying metrics that are "unprecedented" and a rival exec said he "could be a superstar."
- ranked 105 players + 19 that rose into the mix
According to the rankings, infield prospect Colt Emerson is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in the sport. Here is what McDaniel says about him:
Emerson is an infielder, maybe not a shortstop, who has plus on-base skills (57 walks, 51 strikeouts, .315 hitter in pro ball) and 20-homer upside.
Beyond that, McDaniel has infielder Cole Young ranked at No. 39. He's 21-years-old. Nineteen-year-old outfielder Jonny Farmelo, who is now out with a torn ACL, checks in at No. 40 overall. Catcher Harry Ford (currently at Double-A), is ranked No. 53 while infielder Felnin Celesten checks in at No. 69. Celesten is also out for the rest of the season with injury.
Prospect outlets frequently differ from one another. Just recently, Baseball America said that the Mariners had eight players in the Top 100, as they also included Logan Evans, Tyler Locklear and Laz Montes. Ironically enough, McDaniel doesn't have Montes in the Top 100, whereas BA had him at No. 29 back in July.
MLB.com has the Mariners with six players in the Top 100. They include Montes and Locklear, but not Farmelo.
Regardless of how you stack them, the opinions of the M's farm system remain strong across the board, which is what matters the most.
