Mariners Prospect Makes Back-to-Back Incredible Plays on Friday Night
While the Seattle Mariners were getting shut out on Friday night by the Houston Astros at the major league level, at least something cool was happening at the minor league level.
Mariners prospect Axel Sanchez went viral on Mariners' Twitter because of a series of defensive gems he made for Single-A Everett.
You can watch them below, courtesy of the @MiLBMariners account:
Popular M's account @LookoutLanding also said that Sanchez is an excellent defender all the time, not just Friday.
if you love defense and you haven't gotten to Everett to see Axel Sanchez play in person, remedy that during this homestand. One of the slickest defenders I've ever seen in person.
A 21-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, Sanchez is not in the M's Top 30 prospects, per MLB.com.
He's been with the M's system since 2018 when he played in the Dominican Summer League. He has seen time with the ACL Mariners, Single-A Modesto and Everett since then. He spent all of 2023 with Everett and is repeating the level this year. An excellent defender, he's just a lifetime .230 hitter at the minor league level. He's hitting .190 this year with four homers and 29 RBI. He's posted a .249 on-base percentage.
The Mariners do have several intriguing middle infield prospects (Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Felnin Celesten), which would seem to paint a difficult picture in terms of Sanchez ever making it to Seattle.
The Mariners are currently 52-47 at the major league level and will play the Astros on Saturday night.
