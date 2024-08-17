Seattle Mariners Prospect Leading High-A Affiliate in Several Stats
Many Seattle Mariners prospects have seen their stock grow over the course of the season.
Colt Emerson was recently moved up to the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners farm system and ranks in the top 30 of both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's latest top 100 rankings.
Many pundits' eyes have been on other prospects like Harry Ford and Lazaro Montes, just to name a few. But it's been a prospect not ranked among Seattle's top 30 that has been putting up some decent numbers and turning some heads.
Josh Hood, a sixth-round pick in 2022, has impressed with his power and versatility with the Mariners High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox this season.
Hood leads the team in home runs with 13 and is second on the team in RBIs with 55. He's also fifth on the team this season in stolen bases with 20. He had a five-game hitting streak from Aug. 8-Aug. 13 and four RBIs over that stretch. He's batting .293 in August and .248 for the season.
After getting drafted out of North Carolina State in 2022 — Hood played eight games in the rookie league that year and started the 2023 season with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts. He was promoted to Everett on Aug. 23, 2023, and has spent all of this year with the AquaSox. He's played 100 total games for Everett so far this season.
Hood has also been used in a variety of ways out in the field. He's played 13 games at second base, 20 games at third, 34 games at shortstop, 20 games in left field and has been the designated hitter in 13 games. He's committed nine errors in 290 total chances (.969 fielding percentage).
Seattle has a plethora of highly-rated outfielders and middle infielders that might make the journey to the big leagues a tough one for Hood. But his versatility might make it easier for a role to be carved out for him.
Hood is on the outside looking in for the Mariners top prospects. But with the way he's been hitting — that might change sooner rather than later.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS WELL-REPRESENTED ON TOP 100: The Seattle mariners had six players in the latest top 100 prospect list released by MLB Pipeline. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT WINS WEEKLY HONOR: Seattle Mariners prospect Logan Evans was named the Texas League pitcher of the week after a stellar start with the Arkansas Travelers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HEAVILY FEATURED IN LATEST ESPN TOP 100: According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Seattle Mariners now have five prospects in the Top 100. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady