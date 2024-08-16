Seattle Mariners Well-Represented on Latest Top 100 List From MLB Pipeline
The Seattle Mariners have gotten more and more praise for their farm system as the season has progressed.
Towards the beginning of the year, Seattle ranked near the middle of the pack in most prospect and farm system rankings.
Now with a little more than a month left in the regular season — more and more Mariners prospects are starting to get recognized.
They had as many as eight prospects ranked in Baseball America's Top 100 — the most in the league at the time. They also have five in the Top 100 of the latest ESPN release.
In the most recent prospect rankings refresh from MLB Pipeline — six Seattle prospects ranked in the top 100 and the Mariners farm system ranked ninth in the league. It was ranked 18th before the season.
Colt Emerson ranks 30th on the updated list, Cole Young checks in at 37th, Lazaro Montes is 48th, Harry Ford is 53rd, Felnin Celesten is 72nd and Tyler Locklear is 93rd.
MLB Pipeline had the following summary on the Mariners farm system in their latest rankings:
"Not only are the Mariners one of the five teams with six Top 100 prospects, they join the Guardians as the only ones with six hitters on the list. It’s hard not to get excited about the young bats, and it shows the diversification of how the M’s do it (three high school draftees, one college, two international signees). Beyond those top guys, it’s a really deep and interesting system that includes three arms in the top 10 — two from this year’s Draft in Jurrangelo Cijntje and Ryan Sloan and one who has jumped up onto the radar strongly this year in Logan Evans."
Locklear has already gotten a couple looks in the big leagues with Seattle this season, Ford and Young are both with the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, Emerson and Montes are with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox and Celesten was playing in the rookie league before having season-ending wrist surgery.
Ford has played in the MLB All-Star Futures Game twice and Young has played in it once.
The Mariners seem to have a good future ahead of them. And more and more people are starting to realize it.
