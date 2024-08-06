Seattle Mariners Prospect Makes Pro Debut with Modesto Nuts
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball and it's only getting better.
The Mariners at one point had the most top 100 prospects in the league with eight according to Baseball America and were ranked as the No. 1 farm system in baseball according to Bleacher Report.
And that was before the professional debut of 2023 draft pick Teddy McGraw.
McGraw debuted for Seattle's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts on Sunday. He pitched two innings and struck out three batters and walked one. He allowed no hits and threw 29 pitches in total.
McGraw was considered a first-round talent but dropped to the third round due to his second-ever Tommy John surgery that he suffered in Jan. 2023. McGraw had a 4.08 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts) in his last full season with the Demon Deacons in 2022.
McGraw was drafted out of Wake Forest and was thought to be one of the best gets in terms of talent and where he was selected. Baseball America had the following assessment of him before the draft:
"McGraw is a physical righthander with power stuff. His fastball sits 93-95 mph and touches 98 with sinking action at the bottom of the strike zone. His best pitch is a high-spin, vertical slider in the mid-80s that misses bats and projects to be a plus pitch. McGraw primarily throws those two pitches, but he also has an average, mid-80s changeup with sinking action that keeps balls on the ground. He’s a heavy groundball pitcher who avoids serving up home runs."
McGraw was a first-round talent that slipped to the third round due to his injury. And given the Mariners' penchant for developing top-flight pitchers, that might have been the best place for McGraw to be.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PROSPECT SUFFERS SEASON-ENDING INJURY: Seattle Mariners prospect Felnin Celesten had surgery to clear out an old injury and is set to return for offseason workouts in the fall, according to Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT WINS WEEKLY AWARD: Seattle Mariners outfielder Carlos Jimenez was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday for his impressive play with the Modesto Nuts. CLICK HERE
MARINERS GM PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: Seattle Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander gave some injury updates on JP Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, Dominic Canzone and others ahead of Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady