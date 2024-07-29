Seattle Mariners Prospect Earns Weekly Honor
The Seattle Mariners have stayed busy at the trade deadline. They've made four moves in the past five days that included bringing in outfielder Randy Arozarena and reliever Yimi Garcia and trading away reliever Ryne Stanek and first baseman Ty France.
The team's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has implied in recent interviews that the team is not done yet adding and the Mariners have been reported as one of the most "aggressive" teams at the trade deadline according to multiple reports.
It's likely that any move for an All-Star or elite bat would include some kind of trade package involving a top Seattle prospect.
So it's a good thing that more and more players in the Mariners farm system are improving.
Seattle outfielder Carlos Jimenez was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday for his solid (borderline) elite statline he put together for the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts.
Jimenez batted .611 (11-for-18) with a home run and six RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .682 and an OPS of 1.848.
Jimenez was signed by the Mariners in 2019 out of the Dominican Republic when he was just 16 years old. He's played mostly in rookie ball and the Dominican Summer League since being signed and was promoted to A-ball for the first time this season.
Since arriving in Modesto on June 18 — Jimenez has hit .313 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 28 games.
Seattle has eight prospects in the top 100 according to Baseball America which is the most out of any team. The Mariners have also seen the continued progression of several players outside of those listed. Jimenez's continued development will be a good sign for a Seattle farm system that is already great and is continuing to improve.
