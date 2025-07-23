Seattle Mariners Slugger Makes MLB and Franchise History With Latest Showing
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been setting franchise and MLB records consistently this season, and that trend continued against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
The Mariners shut out the Brewers 1-0 to snap the latter's 11-game win streak. The lone run came from Raleigh, who hit his major league-leading 39th home run of the season. It was his first home run post-All-Star Break.
Raleigh's home run was the 132nd of his five-year career, which tied Seattle legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for the most through their first five season with the franchise, according to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR.
Raleigh has two major records he could set in the near future. His next homer will be the most by a Mariners hitter through their first five seasons with a team, and he's nine home runs away from tying Salvador Perez for the most by a catcher in a single season.
On top of his history-making homer, Raleigh also caught for starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, who threw 6.1 shutout inning and allowed just two hits Tuesday.
According to a post on "X" from OPTAStats (@OPTAStats), Raleigh is the first player in MLB history to homer in a 1-0 win, catch 12 or more strikeouts (the pitching staff recorded 13) and catch a two-or-fewer hit shutout.
Raleigh has scored 68 runs in 99 games this season and has hit 16 doubles with his 39 homers to go with 84 RBIs. He's slashed .256/.370/.619 with a .989 OPS.
The Mariners are 54-47 and currently occupy the second wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Brewers again on Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
LOGAN GILBERT LIGHTS OUT FOR MARINERS IN 1-0 WIN AGAINST BREWERS: The Mariners needed just one run to snap the Brewers' 11-game win streak Tuesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIGN TOP DRAFT PICK FOR $8.8 MILLION: The Mariners inked their top selection of this year's draft and held an introductory news conference for him. CLICK HERE
POSSIBLE MARINERS TRADE TARGET POSTING SOLID NUMBERS RECENTLY: A name long linked to the Mariners in trade rumors has started to heat up as the trade deadline draws near. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.