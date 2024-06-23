Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert Not Focused on All-Star Game Selection
After throwing another eight scoreless innings on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the Seattle Mariners' social media team put the full-court press on to remind people that pitcher Logan Gilbert should be an All-Star this season.
The fans don't vote for the All-Star Game pitchers, but it's a nice message to other players and American League manager Bruce Bochy to not forget the stud right-hander, who is authoring the best statistical season in the American League.
Gilbert is now 5-4 this season and owns a 2.71 ERA. If he were to be selected to the team, it would be his first All-Star Game selection. He could be joined in Arlington, Texas by fellow rotation member George Kirby and closer Andres Munoz, who have cases as well.
However, after the game on Saturday, Gilbert told reporters that he wasn't focused on a potential All-Star Game spot.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Logan Gilbert on his All-Star candidacy:
"You try not to think about it, honestly ... It'd be great if it happens, but that's not the focus. The way that we're playing right now is really exciting. The lead we have in the AL West, that's always going to take precedence."
Gilbert made his major league debut in 2021 and has become one of the rocks of the Seattle rotation alongside Kirby and Luis Castillo. He's 37-22 lifetime and helped the M's break the playoff drought in 2022. He's trying to help Seattle get back to the playoffs again this season.
Gilbert's next outing will come back at T-Mobile Park when the Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins next weekend.
