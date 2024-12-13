Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Dan Altavilla Signs With Chicago White Sox
It's been a busy offseason for former Seattle Mariners pitchers.
Former Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi signed with the Los Angeles Angels on a three-year, $63 million deal and reliever Yimi Garcia agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
And that trend continued on Thursday.
Dan Altavilla signed with the Chicago White Sox on a minor league deal and will receive an invite to Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, per a story from MLB Trade Rumors.
Altavilla pitched for Seattle for the better part of five seasons from 2016-2020. Over that span, he had a 4.08 ERA with 117 strikeouts across 108 appearances and 106 innings pitched.
Altavilla was drafted by the Mariners in the fifth round of the 2014 draft out of Mercyhurst. He was traded to the San Diego Padres on Aug. 31, 2020, in a deal that netted Seattle its current closer and 2024 All-Star Andres Munoz.
Altavilla has dealt with a myriad of injuries since his time with the Mariners came to an end. He has pitched in just three seasons since being traded.
With the Kansas City Royals in 2024, Altavilla made five appearances (one start) and had a 14.73 ERA with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. It was his first time in the majors since 2021.
Altavilla landed on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain on June 20 before being transferred to the 60-day IL with the same injury on July 5.
Altavilla's career has been slightly derailed due to his injuries. But if he manages to regain form in Spring Training, then he will likely find a spot in the White Sox's bullpen.
