Seattle Mariners Star Delivers Heartfelt Message About Pulling Out of All-Star Game
On Friday morning, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez pulled out of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, electing to stay home and rest and recover from a difficult first half.
While just speculation, it's likely that Rodriguez was seeking a mental reset as well as a physical one. He generally struggled in the first half, failing to hit for much power, but he did homer in the final three games against the Detroit Tigers - all after he made his All-Star Game announcement.
Taking Rodriguez's place on the American League team is teammate Randy Arozarena, who put together a terrific first half.
Hitting .251, Arozarena had 17 home runs and 48 RBIs to go along with 16 stolen bases. He also posted a .357 on-base percentage.
Rodriguez is happy to see Arozarena get his shot at the All-Star Game for the second time, as noted by Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Julio Rodriguez on Arozarena getting his spot in the ASG
"The morning before we went out to breakfast and we talked about my decision. I thought he deserved it. I'm very happy and proud of him and all he's done for us. I hope he enjoys it and represents us like I know he can"
Arozarena was acquired by the Mariners at the trade deadline last season from the Tampa Bay Rays and has continued to be an impact bat in the middle of the order. He's also forged a nice friendship with Rodriguez.
He'll get a chance to show his ability nationally on Tuesday night when the All-Star Game takes center stage at 5 p.m. PT.
The Mariners will resume the schedule on Friday night against the Houston Astros.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
M's TAKE ANDERSON: The Mariners have taken Kade Anderson of LSU with the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE IN APPROACH: Julio Rodriguez is making a change in approach at the plate so far in July. Here's what he's doing. CLICK HERE:
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.