Seattle Mariners Will Now Face Top 100 Prospect in Weekend Matchup with Mets
The Seattle Mariners are at the beginning of a difficult four-city East Coast road trip. The M's beat the Baltimore Orioles in game one of the nine-game swing on Tuesday, winning 1-0 at Camden Yards.
They'll play two more games in Baltimore before playing two in New York against the Mets. They'll then travel to Williamsport, Penn. to play the Mets again on Sunday as part of the Little League Classic, before taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia.
And the M's will be seeing an unfamiliar face in the Mets series, as New York is promoting top pitching prospect Nolan McLean for the Saturday game (10:05 a.m. PT).
McLean, 24, is a right-hander who was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Oklahoma State. He's the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Mets organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He's also the No. 37 prospect in baseball, per the same outlet.
He's pitched at both Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season, going 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA cumulatively. Opponents are hitting just .192 against him and he's struck out 127 batters in 113.2 innings.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
...there is some flat approach to his four-seamer out of his low release, and he gets ample armside movement on a sinker as well, leading to heavy groundball rates. The real monster is his 84-87 mph sweeper – a pitch with elite spin and horizontal movement averaging around 15-16 inches with Triple-A Syracuse.
The Mariners are currently 67-53 and in a tie for first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Orioles again on Wednesday at 3:35 p.m. PT.
