Seattle Mariners Yet to Comment on Popular Rapper's Controversial Remarks About America
Rapper Macklemore, one of the most prominent people in the Seattle music scene, is in hot water for some recent comments he made while at a concert in Seattle.
The following comes from KOMO News:
Rapper and Grammy winnerMacklemore is facing backlash after a video captured him saying, "F**k America" on stage during a pro-Palestine festival in Seattle on Saturday.
Macklemore has long been associated with Seattle and its sports teams - including the Mariners. The team typically plays one of his songs in the seventh inning of each home game - right around the playing of "God Bless America."
KOMO reported that the Mariners have not issued a comment on the situation, but the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Sounders FC both issued a joint statement.
We believe that sports bring people together and unite us. We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations. We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter.
In addition to playing one of his songs at their games, Macklemore released an incredibly popular Mariners-themed song back in 2011 honoring longtime broadcaster Dave Niehaus, who had just passed away at the time. It was called "My Oh My" in tribute to Niehaus's catch phrase.
We will keep you posted if and when the Mariners comment. The Mariners will not be back home until Friday night when they take on the Oakland A's. They have not said if they will still be playing Macklemore's music on that night.
