Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Putting up Strong Number in Recent Games
The Seattle Mariners got some good news in the farm system this week with the returns of Teddy McGraw and Harry Ford from injury.
There was also a positive update following Felnin Celesten's season-ending wrist surgery.
And it looks like one of the team's most promising prospects is finally starting to hit his stride.
Outfielder Lazaro Montes has been one of the most highly-touted and quickest-progressing players in Seattle's farm system since he was signed out of Cuba in 2022.
Montes put up monster numbers during his time with the team's Low-A Modesto Nuts this season. Montes had a .306 batting average, 13 home runs and 72 RBIs in 46 games.
Montes earned a promotion to the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on June 25. He had a quick start with the AquaSox and went 8-for-21 in his first six games with the club. Since then, Montes has struggled to connect against High-A pitchers. He hit .127 in 18 games in July.
But it looks like Montes is starting to get his timing back.
Since Aug. 1 — Montes has batted .400 (6-for-15) and has two hits in three consecutive games with a home run and three RBIs.
Montes is batting .281 in in 93 total games this season with 15 home runs and 84 RBIs.
Montes is ranked as the the No. 4 Mariners prospect and No. 50 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 2 prospect and No. 33 overall according to Baseball America. He's projected for a 2026 call-up.
