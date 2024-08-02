Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Continues to Show Out in The Minor Leagues
The Seattle Mariners got through the trade deadline without giving up any of their top prospects. Considering who they added — that's an impressive feat.
One of Seattle's youngest — and best — prospects has been proving that keeping him around was a good idea.
Third baseman Tai Peete has been on a roll with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts.
Peete is ranked the No. 8 Mariners prospect according to MLB pipeline.
In his last five games — the 18-year-old has four home runs, six hits, a stolen base and an RBI.
Peete was drafted and signed in 2023 out of high school and spent 24 games in 2023 with Seattle's rookie-league ACL Mariners and Low-A Modesto. He batted .283 with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
Peete is hitting .267 this season with five homers, 16 doubles and five triples and is has 50 RBIs through 84 games this year.
Peete was a two-way player out of high school but it was his potential as a position player that garnered the most interest. Baseball American posted a scouting report on Peete before the 2023 draft.
"Peete is a loose, springy athlete with more space to fill out his lean, 6-foot-3 frame. He’s an aggressive hitter who will have to tighten his strike-zone discipline, but his hands work inside the ball in an extremely short left-handed swing with over-the-fence power that should continue to rise as he gets stronger."
Peete is projected for a 2027 call-up according to MLB Pipeline but it might be sooner than that at the rate that he is going.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ACQUIRE AROZARENA: The Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE GARCIA: The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for outfielder Jonatan Clase, per reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT WINS WEEKLY AWARD: Seattle Mariners outfielder Carlos Jimenez was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday for his impressive play with the Modesto Nuts. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady