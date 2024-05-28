Marlins Give Away Padres Series Opener With Self Inflicted Mistakes
The Miami Marlins have endangered their four series winning streak with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Petco Park tonight.
Here’s what you need to know from the matchup:
Miami gave away the winning run
This game was a close 1-1 tie after three innings, with Marlins leadoff man Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Padres designated hitter Donovan Solano each hitting solo shots.
And then the Marlins decided to give the Padres a second run. In the seventh inning, after a leadoff single and a flyout, two runners reached on defensive errors by shortstop Tim Anderson to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Anthony Bender got the count full to second baseman Jake Cronenworth but walked him on a non-competitive sinker that missed the strike zone by a full foot. That was all the runs that San Diego needed in this one, with their bullpen Miami to one baserunner the rest of the way.
Seriously, what are we doing with Tim Anderson?
The shortstop compounded the two defensive errors with an 0-2 night at the dish, dropping his batting average to .203. To his credit, he took responsibility for the miscues with the glove, telling Bally Sports Florida “I’ve gotta make those plays, and that’s really it. Both of them.”
But here’s the issue: Anderson’s not contributing offense, with just ten runs and six RBI (and no homers) scored in 42 games. But he’s also merely average defensively, with MLB’s Statcast grading him at zero Outs Above Average for the 2024 season and placing him 181st out of 369 eligible major leaguers in defense (and 23rd out of 39 shortstops).
If he’s not contributing offense and not contributing defense...what is he doing here, exactly?
Compounding matters, his injury absence for a minor back issue corresponding with a continuation of the breakout for offseason trade acquisition Vidál Bruján. The former Tampa Bay Ray, from May 11th through Anderson’s activation from the IL, started all nine of Anderson’s missed games at shortstop and batted .290/.353/.452 with eight runs scored.
But after Anderson returned to the lineup, Bruján sat for the next four games.
If he’s not contributing offense or defense, then all he’s doing is costing the team money - Anderson’s $5M deal signed in late February was the only major league deal that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix gave out this offseason, and it was clearly a mistake.
The miscues spoiled a decent Trevor Rogers start
The lefty handled business today, scattering six hits across 5.1 innings and just allowing the one run on the solo homer in the 2nd inning. He walked two and struck out three, bringing his ERA down to 5.65.
It wasn’t a particularly effective performance and the underlying numbers weren’t great (only four whiffs and a lowly 17% CSW), but it got the job done and kept Miami in it. What more can you ask of a fifth starter?
Luis Arraez didn’t beat you
Facing their former second baseman, the Marlins didn’t let Luis Arraez win the battle in this one. The two-time batting champ went just 1-4 in the contest, with his 3rd inning single being his only hit of the game.
What’s next for the Miami Marlins?
Miami’s hoping to even the series on Tuesday night with Jesús Luzardo (2-3, 4.14 ERA) on the mound against knuckleballer Matt Waldron (2-5, 4.86 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET on Bally Sports Florida.