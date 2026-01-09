Tommy John Surgery Hasn’t Slowed Down This Marlins Prospect’s Fastball

What can the Miami Marlins learn from one prospect pitching 10.2 innings in two years? Nothing? Something? Everything?

That’s the mystery of young left-hander Kifraidy Encarnacion from the Dominican Republic.

The 20-year-old signed with Miami as part of the organization’s 2024 international class. Normally, those prospects start their careers in the Dominican Summer League. In fact, Encarnacion has spent the past two summers there, which isn’t that unusual for young players.

But it hasn’t been performance-based. It’s been health-based. As he started his professional career in 2024, he suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery. But, since he returned in July, he’s shown off one pitch that should get everyone’s attention.

Kifraidy Encarnacion’s Big Pitch

Next up for the Marlins was lefty Kifraidy Encarnacion, whose control was a bit rusty but his raw stuff was undeniable. Check out the highlights. pic.twitter.com/r9hYM09KfL — Josh Norris 🐻 (@jnorris427) July 18, 2025

Baseball America (subscription required) recently published a story highlighting one breakout pitcher per organization. The concept? It’s not about the traditional baseball numbers. It’s about the underlying metrics or key pitches that will allow that player to break out, perhaps as early as this season.

Since Encarnacion has only pitched 10.2 professional innings, the scouts at Baseball America had to do a bit of research. But it didn’t take long to find the one thing that separates him from other prospects — his fastball.

Keep in mind — he’s only thrown 202 professional pitches — 71 before the injury and 131 after the injury. But it’s the velocity he posted after his return that intrigued the publication. His fastball averaged 98.1 mph, and he maxed it out at 101 mph. Per Baseball America that put him in the Top 2 in the Marlins’ organization in both categories.

Those aren’t the only pitches he has. He also throws a slider and a change-up. But in an era in which organizations are looking for prospects that can throw at high velocity, the fact that Encarnacion can hit those speeds right after surgery is encouraging.

What isn’t encouraging is what Baseball America called his control — “non-existent.” But the site acknowledged his lack of experience. In seven games, four of which were starts, he is 0-2 with a 12.66 ERA. He has struck out 16 and walked 21 in 10.2 innings and has a WHIP of 2.44. Somehow, he’s only allowed batters to hit .135 against him.

The Marlins won’t need him for a while, not with Thomas White and Robby Snelling at the top of the prospect rankings. But, in a few years, with that fastball and more control, Encarnacion could be something.

