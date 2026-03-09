Marlins Must Choose Between Two Bullpen Arms for Final Opening Day Roster Spot

The Miami Marlins have a promising outlook going into 2026. After a 2025 campaign with 79 wins, the Marlins were just a piece or two away from getting back to the playoffs. This offseason has been filled with change and additions, making the Miami franchise a team fans should enjoy watching throughout the campaign.

However, one of the bigger issues that arose last season and led to the Marlins' defeat was their pitching. Whether that was a rough start from the starter or the bullpen unable to hold onto leads in close games, the pitching staff needed to be addressed this offseason.

The bullpen held a 4.28 collective ERA last season, sparking the franchise to add Pete Fairbanks in the closer role. But before they get to the final inning with the lead, they're going to have to hold it.

That being said, there are two Marlins who could be on the verge of making or missing the opening day roster, according to MLB.com's Christina De Nicola.

Michael Petersen

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Michael Petersen (49) motions to the catcher after pitching. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One player who could miss the opening day roster, but would likely get reps in Miami at some point in 2026, is Michael Petersen. Petersen goes into his third season with the Marlins after finding his way back to the franchise following a small stint with the Atlanta Braves in 2025.

He pitched to a 3.97 ERA with the Marlins in 11 games, finishing two games and recording 12 strikeouts along the way. Since 2024, things have been rough for Petersen, but he does have the potential to be an average bullpen arm who could emerge as great help for Miami.

FanGraphs projects Petersen to start in Triple-A, but so far this spring, he's pitched to a 0.00 ERA in five games, only allowing three hits. There is a case to be made, but he might be the odd man out compared to:

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk (26) throws. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

De Nicola mentions that Janson Junk is out of options to be sent down to Triple-A; he will likely have an edge over Petersen. Last year was the best season of his career, and yet his ERA was still higher than 4.00.

De Nicola also notes that Junk is battling through an ankle sprain that has held him back this spring, having appeared in one game. Petersen has one option left on his contract, and it feels like the Marlins are willing to exercise it and give Junk a fair chance to prove himself again in 2026.