Marlins Activate Jesús Luzardo, Lose Tim Anderson For Middle Game Versus Phillies
The Miami Marlins have their man back.
Opening Day starter Jesús Luzardo was activated off of the injured list today and is getting the ball for the middle game of Miami’s series with the Philadelphia Phillies. He’ll face off against Taijuan Walker, who is making just his third start of the season after beginning the season on the IL. Both pitchers were dealing with arm issues, Walker’s a shoulder impingement that caused him to start the season on the IL while Luzardo’s was a forearm strain that caused him to miss time after making five starts.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 11th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
3B Jake Burger
RF Jesús Sánchez
LF Nick Gordon
SS Vidál Bruján
2B Otto Lopez
C Nick Fortes
(This lineup was originally announced with Tim Anderson playing shortstop - he was scratched due to back tightness.)
Luzardo is 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in five starts this season, striking out 27 but walking 13 in his 26 innings pitched. But he’s historically had success against Philly, going 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia. Watch for shortstop Edmundo Sosa in this one, as he’s one of the only Phillies hitters with some success against Luzardo: 3-6 with two homers and three RBIs.
Here is Philly’s lineup:
3B Whit Merrifield
C J.T. Realmuto
1B Bryce Harper
DH Alec Bohm
RF Nick Castellanos
2B Bryson Stott
SS Edmundo Sosa
LF Cristian Pache
CF Johan Rojas
Walker’s still trying to get into form after the shoulder issue slides down his preparations. Across his first two starts, he’s allowed thirteen hits and nine runs, striking out eleven and giving up three homers. But the Marlins might be a “get right” matchup for him: Walker’s 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in his last five starts against Miami, although four of them came in 2022. Watch Jazz Chisholm Jr. - he’s batting .417 with a 1.255 OPS off of Walker in their respective careers.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 11th
This afternoon’s matchup is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Phillies are on NBC 10. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Phillies are on 94 WIP & WTTM 1680.