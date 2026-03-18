Marlins’ Starting Pitcher Faces Biggest Outing of His Career

The Miami Marlins pitcher Braxton Garrett will take the mound tonight against the Washington Nationals at 6:05 pm at West Palm Beach, Florida.

All eyes will be on Garrett since this will be his final Grapefruit League start, as he will do everything in his power to land a spot in the Marlins' rotation.

Huge start for Braxton Garrett tonight. It’ll be his final Grapefruit League appearance as he looks to secure a spot in the Marlins rotation. pic.twitter.com/DOftDkHGa1 — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) March 18, 2026

Garrett Must Dominate Against the Nationals

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old left-hander is approaching his sixth season with the Miami franchise. It would've been his seventh season had he not missed the entire 2025 season due to an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his left elbow. Garrett underwent surgery in December 2024.

Missing an entire season made Garrett more eager to go full mode this spring training. He is facing the most important outing of his big league career. He will need to be almost perfect to convince the coaches that he deserves a spot in the rotation. Garrett is not thinking about waiting. He wants the opportunity to play for the team right now.

Not too many pitchers have the mental toughness to continue competing after two Tommy John surgeries. It's something to admire about Garrett. There's no quitting in him.

Garrett discussed last month that he felt good mentally and physically. It was tough for him to miss the entire season, but he appreciates and admires all the support.

"It was tough," Garrett. "But again, as I've said a couple of times, my teammates and just being around in Miami, the new facilities we have down there really made it a lot easier. My PT, Mike Chamberlain, really made it easy for me. He worked with me on a schedule that was comfortable for me. I'm here to compete. I don't think anything is going to be handed to me."

Garrett is certainly right about that. He knows what's at stake. During spring training, he has allowed three earned runs, two hits, and recorded three strikeouts, with a 6.75 ERA in two starts. With those numbers, he's in the bubble right now.

A game like tonight can make a huge difference. It's redemption time for him. Garrett will need to be the Garrett of 2023 tonight or even a better version.

The best season of his career so far was in 2023. In that season, he posted a 9-7 record with a 3.66 ERA and a career high 156 strikeouts in 30 starts.

The Marlins selected Garrett as the seventh overall in the 2016 MLB draft. Now we will have to see if they select him for their rotation in 2026.