Marlins Earn Surprising Grade For 2025 Season and Current Offseason

The Miami Marlins ended the 2025 season on a high note. Although they did not make the playoffs, the team entered the offseason with a lot of confidence. With that confidence, the moves Miami has made have only improved their team.

Miami has signed two free agents this offseason, both with high upside. Pete Fairbanks is the immediate favorite to be the closer at Loan Depot Park this year. He signed a one-year deal with the Marlins right before Christmas.

One of the more interesting moves Miami made was signing Christopher Morel. The signing itself is low-risk, high-reward in terms of offense. However, the Fish are planning to use the utilityman at first base in 2026. A position he has yet to play at the big league level.

In addition to those signings, the Marlins have made two big trades.

The first trade made was with the Cincinnati Reds. Miami acquired prospect Ethan O'Connell for outfielder Dane Myers. Myers was an expendable asset, and O'Connell is a very similar type of player. He is defense-first, but Miami is hoping to develop his bat a little bit more.

The most recent trade was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz. His speed is a difference-maker on the basepaths and in the outfield. With the Athletics in 2023, Ruiz stole 67 bases. If he can improve at the plate, the Marlins are going to be very happy with the type of player they just traded for.

With these offseason moves, Miami has done a lot to improve their team. Pair that with the way the team ended the 2025 campaign, and there is a lot to be excited for. In fact, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has given the Marlins a team grade of 'A' for the year.

Is This Grade Deserved?

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The short answer is yes. The Marlins have improved their team without losing too much.

The reason the offseason seems a lot better than it has been for Miami is that they have been able to hold on to their star pitchers. Both Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera have been mentioned in trade talks, but Miami has retained the starting pitchers for the time being.

With the new year approaching and spring training just around the corner, it is starting to seem less and less likely that the Marlins deal away Alcantara or Cabrera. Having them at the top of the rotation is going to keep Miami relevant in 2026.

There are still a few moves to be made, but the Marlins should be very happy with how their offseason has turned out. An 'A' grade is well-deserved for the Fish.

More Marlins News