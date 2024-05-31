Marlins Hope to Secure Winning Record in May With Series Opening Victory over Texas
This is a big game for the Miami Marlins.
After a spectacular May, relatively speaking, the Marlins are sitting at 13-13 and can secure a winning calendar month for the first time this season with a win tonight in the series opener against the Texas Rangers.
Veteran Sixto Sánchez (0-3, 6.25) gets the call, with Texas countering with offseason depth signing José Ureña (1-4, 3.53 ERA), who pitched for Miami from 2015-2020.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers on Friday, May 31st
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Jake Burger
DH Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Emmanuel Rivera
LF Nick Gordon
SS Tim Anderson
2B Otto Lopez
C Christian Bethancourt
Sánchez continues to be challenged by the first inning - he’s holding a 19.50 ERA in the first inning of his starts, having allowed thirteen runs on thirteen hits and six walks in just six innings. He’s never faced the Texas Rangers, however, so there’s not a lot of experience to draw on when trying to figure out how to attack the red-hot Corey Seager.
Here is the Rangers lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
3B Josh Smith
RF Adolis García
CF Leody Tavares
1B Nate Lowe
LF Wyatt Langford
C Jonah Heim
DH Ezequiel Duran
Ureña is making just his fifth start of the year for Texas, forced into the rotation after multiple injuries to various starters. He’s never faced the Marlins as a starter, although he’s faced several of the current Marlins while they were on different teams - Tim Anderson is 5-8, Josh Bell is 3-8, while Emmanuel Rivera is 3-7 and all three hits are homers.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers on Friday, May 31st
First pitch for this evening’s series opener is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Rangers are on Bally Sports Southwest. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while Texas is on 105.3 The Fan and KFLC 1270.