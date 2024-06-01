Marlins Look to Win Series Early Against Texas Rangers in loanDepot Park
Things have been looking up for the Miami Marlins.
After a disastrous start to the season, Miami finished May with a winning record thanks to taking down the Texas Rangers 8-2 last night in loanDepot Park. Even better, they did it behind a good start from Sixto Sánchez, who didn’t allow a first-inning run for the first time this season.
Lefty Ryan Weathers (3-4, 3.16) gets the call for the middle game of the series, with Texas countering with veteran Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.35 ERA).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers on Friday, May 31st
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
SS Tim Anderson
2B Otto Lopez
C Nick Fortes
Weathers is coming off of a great May, a month where he had five quality starts and finished with a 1.91 ERA, including eight scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers and six scoreless against the other half of last season’s World Series matchup, the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s never faced Texas as a starter, however, although several Rangers have at-bats off of him in their careers owing to his time with the San Diego Padres: Corey Seager is 3-10 with a homer and Nate Lowe is 2-4 with two RBI.
Here is the Rangers lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
DH Robbie Grossman
RF Adolis García
1B Ezequiel Duran
LF Wyatt Langford
3B Josh Smith
CF Leody Taveras
C Andrew Knizner
Lorenzen’s been valuable rotation depth to a Rangers squad that seemingly has an entire rotation on the injured list. He’s also familiar with Miami, owing to his time in the division while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He started against the Marlins on August 3rd, going eight innings with two runs allowed on eight hits in a 4-2 Phillies victory in Miami.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers on Saturday, June 1st
First pitch for this afternoon’s matchup is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Rangers are on Bally Sports Southwest. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while Texas is on 105.3 The Fan and KFLC 1270.