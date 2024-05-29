Marlins Looking to Avoid Sweep in Afternoon Finale Against Padres
The series win streak has been stopped at four; Can the Miami Marlins prevent a sweep?
Miami couldn’t get past the San Diego Padres in either of the first two games of the series, so a victory today is crucial to avoid being swept for only the second time in this much-improved month of May. The task falls to the left arm of Braxton Garrett (1-0, 5.30 ERA), but the offense has their work ahead of them: the Padres are countering with veteran starter Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.04 ERA).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Wednesday, May 29th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
2B Otto Lopez
SS Vidal Bruján
C Nick Fortes
After struggling in his first two starts off the injured list (shoulder), Garrett absolutely shoved last time out, pitching a complete game shutout of the Chicago Cubs with only four hits allowed while striking out six -and doing it in under 100 pitches for the Maddux. He’s 1-0 in three career starts against San Diego, albeit with a 4.60 ERA. His one start of 2023 went well, though, pitching 5.1 innings of two-hit ball with only one run allowed while striking out seven.
To be successful today, though, Garrett has to watch these outfielders - Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. are both 2-5 with homers off of Garrett.
Here is the Padres lineup:
1B Luis Arraez
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
LF Jurickson Profar
3B Manny Machado
2B Jake Cronenworth
DH Donovan Solano
C Luis Campusano
CF Jackson Merrill
SS Ha-Seong Kim
Darvish has been his usual steady self this season, getting the win in four of his last five starts. He’s only faced the Marlins twice since the shortened 2020 season, one each in 2021 and 2022, and he’s allowed six hits in twelve innings, taking the loss in 2021 and the win in 2022.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Wednesday, May 29th
First pitch for this afternoon’s series finale is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Padres are on their self-produced Padres.TV. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while San Diego is on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.