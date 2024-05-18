Marlins Put Twenty-Eight Inning Scoreless Streak On the Line Against Mets
The Miami Marlins are on what can be considered a “heater”.
Fresh off of a series win over the Detroit Tigers, punctuated by two consecutive shutouts of Detroit, Miami took it to the New York Mets last night in a 8-0 series win that extended their scoreless innings streak to twenty-eight innings.
(If you were wondering, that’s the second-longest streak in Marlins history, just behind the thirty-one inning streak from April 11th to 16th of 2004.)
Miami’s looking to keep the good times rolling in today’s middle game of the series. They’ll send Braxton Garrett (0-0, 8.44) to the mound against Mets righty Luis Severino (2-2, 3.00).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Saturday, May 18th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
2B Otto Lopez
SS Vidál Bruján
C Nick Fortes
The Marlins are running out the same nine players for the third consecutive game, hoping to keep the good times rolling. (It’s not the exact same lineup, as De La Cruz played right field and Sánchez DH’d for the series finale against the Tigers).
Garrett, who was activated off the injured list and had a rough season debut last week against the Phillies, is hoping for better results against a familiar opponent in the Mets. He’s faced them seven times in his career (six starts), going 0-2 with a career 3.90 ERA. Last time he got them at home, in September of last season, he went six innings with no earned runs (one unearned) on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in a no-decision.
Watch for shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Pete Alonso in this one: Pete’s batting .400 with a 1.271 OPS and two homers off of Garrett, while Lindor’s batting .357 with a 1.428 OPs and three homers.
Here is the Mets lineup:
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
LF Brandon Nimmo
DH J.D. Martinez
3B Mark Vientos
RF Starling Marte
CF Harrison Bader
2B Jeff McNeil
C Tomás Nido
Severino’s faced the Marlins just once in his career - back in 2018, as a member of the New York Yankees, he went six scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed, striking out eight in a win. It’s not the same Miami team, however; only four current Marlins even have at-bats off of Severino and the only one to have a hit is Jake Burger, who is 2-3 with a homer.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Saturday, May 18th
This afternoon’s middle game of the series is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Mets are on WPIX. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Mets are on WCBS 880 & WINS 92.3 FM HD2.