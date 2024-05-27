Marlins Putting Series Win Streak On the Line in San Diego Against Padres
The Miami Marlins are SO hot right now.
The Marlins have won each of their last four series in the month of May, showing surprising fight since trading away two-time batting champ Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in early May. The Fish reunite with their former second baseman today for the first of three games in San Diego’s Petco Park, and they’re sending a lefty to the mound to hopefully slow him down: Trevor Rogers (1-6, 6.11 ERA), who is squaring off with righty Michael King(4-4, 4.28).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Monday, May 27th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
SS Tim Anderson
2B Otto Lopez
C Christian Bethancourt
Rogers was in danger of losing his rotation spot prior to his outing against Detroit on the 15th, where he pitched five scorless innings. Slowed by shoulder issues in the preseason, he’s yet to get to his breakout 2021 form, a year in which he made the National League All-Star team after a 2.64 ERA and 10.6 K/9, finishing in 2nd place in the Rookie of the Year voting. He’s faced the Padres exactly once in his career, going five scoreless innings with five hits and two walks versus three strikeouts on May 8th of 2022.
Here is the Padres lineup:
1B Luis Arraez
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
LF Jurickson Profar
3B Manny Machado
2B Jake Cronenworth
DH Donovan Solano
C Luis Campusano
CF Jackson Merrill
SS Ha-Seong Kim
Michael King is struggling a bit in his first season in San Diego after being traded from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto deal this offseason. After two straight scoreless outings in early May, he’s allowed a combined nine runs in his last two starts, covering twelve innings. He’s faced Miami just once in his career as a starter, in August of last year, taking the loss after allowing two runs on four hits in just two innings as Miami beat the Yankees 3-1.
(The homer off of him in that game, though, was by now-teammate Luis Arraez, so no worries there.)
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Monday, May 27th
Today’s series opener is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Padres are on their self-produced Padres.TV. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while San Diego is on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.