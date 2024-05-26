Miami Looks to Get Ryan Weathers a Much Needed Win in Series Finale Versus Diamondbacks
The Miami Marlins are hot right now.
Having won three straight series entering today’s finale, the Marlins can make it four with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks today. And they have to like the setup here, with lefty Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.49 ERA) on the mound against newly recalled lefty Blake Walston (0-0, 4.92) who came up from Triple-A Reno for this spot start.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, May 26th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
RF Dane Myers
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
1B Jake Burger
3B Emmanuel Rivera
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr
SS Tim Anderson
2B Vidál Bruján
C Nick Fortes
Weathers has to be hankering for a decision today - he’s pitched fifteen innings with only two runs (one earned) allowed in his last two starts and got a no-decision in both. He’s 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA against Arizona in three career starts, all coming with the San Diego Padres.
Here is the Diamondbacks lineup:
DH Ketel Marte
CF Corbin Carroll
LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
1B Christian Walker
RF Randal Grichuk
C Gabriel Moreno
3B Eugenio Suárez
2B Blaze Alexander
SS Kevin Newman
Walston’s pitched only 3.2 innings this season, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts. He has no career appearances against the Marlins and no Miami hitter has an official at-bat off of him.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, May 26th
Today’s series finale is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Diamondbacks are on their self-produced DBacks.TV. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while Arizona is on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM (Spanish language).