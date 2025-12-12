One need that the Miami Marlins have this offseason is a first baseman. They were not going to be in the market for Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, the biggest free agent available. He ended up signing with the Baltimore Orioles for five years and $155 million.

Miami was expected to go the free agency route to fill the need, and they were expected to sign someone on the cheaper end, despite the rumors out there that the Marlins are looking to spend more this winter.

After a quiet Winter Meetings for Peter Bendix and Miami's front office, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and first reported by MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the Marlins have agreed to a one-year contract with Christopher Morel, pending a physical, to mostly play first base. He will be making the move south in Florida after he spent the last year and a half with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Marlins Sign Christopher Morel to One-Year Contract

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Morel began his career with the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Rays at the trade deadline in 2024. In 105 games in 2025 with Tampa Bay, he slashed .219/.289/.396 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. In two seasons with the Rays, he played in 154 games he slashed .208/.277/.355 with 14 home runs and drove in 42 runs.

Rosenthal reported that Miami is hoping that hitting coach Pedro Guerrero will be able to unlock him at the plate. He has shown flashes at times with the Cubs and Rays of being able to produce, but neither team was able to get him to break out. He was non-tendered by Tampa Bay earlier this offseason.

There were some veteran players available in free agency, like Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees, who would have made sense, but Miami decided to go with Morel, who will be a lot cheaper. He can play almost anywhere in the infield as well as in the outfield.

Miami still has a lot of questions remaining as to how the rest of the offseason will play out. All eyes will be on their starting pitchers and which one, if any, is moved. Edward Cabrera has been the name that has been brought up the most with the Orioles being a potential landing spot. The Marlins and Orioles have a recent trade history, and Baltimore would be one team that could part ways with a bat that would help Miami's offense in 2026.

