Highly Touted Marlins Prospect Tearing Up Dominican Winter League

The Miami Marlins have a pretty fascinating winter ahead, as reports have been swirling that they are prepared to spend to improve the roster, but not much has happened as of yet. With multiple indications that they have been attempting to extend key players, it will be impressive if they can get some big deals done this offseason, but recent history stipulates that they are not a team willing to pursue high-end contracts.

If that remains the case, they will need to continue to build their young core through the farm system, developing high-end prospects and preparing them for substantial roles at the MLB level to help supplement an already promising roster. With some great names preparing for a debut in the near future, this may just end up being the case.

One of the top names in their minor league system is Deyvison De Los Santos, the No. 22 Marlins prospect according to MLB Pipeline. De Los Santos made it to Triple-A back in 2024, playing for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami. Since then, he has been steadily improving and adjusting to that level, and this offseason, he is spending time getting in some work in the Dominican Winter League.

What Do De Los Santos' Stats Look Like So Far This Winter?

Since joining the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League, De Los Santos has been absolutely tearing the cover off the ball. So far, through 26 games, he is slashing .341/.374/.482 with 13 RBI, seven runs, three home runs, five stolen bases, 18 strikeouts and three walks. While the strikeout-to-walk ratio is a bit of a concern, his ability to make consistent contact is making up for it.

His speed has been an impressive element overall as well, as his five stolen bases were on five attempts total. He has been getting reps at first base, which is a position the Marlins desperately need to fill at the MLB level, so this could be interesting to watch out for. In 125.2 innings there he has 115 putouts, four assists, eight double plays turned and three errors, which adds up to a .975 fielding rate.

The @Marlins' No. 22 prospect -- who has RBIs in five straight games -- is slashing .309/.361/.436 in @LIDOMRD. pic.twitter.com/eHUhseHDKz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 25, 2025

The power has still been a crucial part of his game, as it has been, putting up 40 home runs in the 2024 minor league season. With three homers in 26 games, he is still hitting quite well in that regard, but he is facing stiff competition on the mound, which makes it even more impressive.

