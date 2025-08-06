Marlins Rookie Jakob Marsee Making Solid First Impression In Miami
The Miami Marlins have already shown this season that they have a bright future and have identified their core for the future, and it looks like the fish can add another player to their long-term vision.
Miami’s 10th-ranked prospect, Jakob Marsee, made his MLB debut on August 1, and his first impressions have been nothing but positive.
Early Offensive Returns For Jakob Marsee
One of the toughest things to do for a young player making a jump to the big leagues is to be patient in the box and learn how to work a count. So far, Marsee has been incredible at doing just that.
Through his first 12 at-bats, Marsee has drawn five walks and is seeing an average of almost five pitches per plate appearance. He also has struck out five times, but this shouldn’t be a cause for too much concern yet, as he still works on timing up big league pitching.
The important thing is that Marsee is swinging at the correct pitches, and his walk rate proves he is.
It will be interesting to see if this approach continues for Marsee, who had a 15.9 percent walk rate and 18.9 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A this season.
Marsee isn’t getting base solely via walks. He’s also putting the ball in play and doing it with some force, too. The 24-year-old has already accumulated six hits in his first five games, with all of them being extra-base hits.
The outfielder got his first big-league home run on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. The solo shot traveled an estimated 409 feet with an exit velocity of 105.6 mph.
Yes, it’s only been a handful of games, and there will likely be adjustments to come, but Marsee is at least showing his swing, plate decisions, and offensive talent play at the MLB level.
Marlins Skipper On Jakob Marsee’s Impact So Far
It’s easy to be excited about Marsee’s first few games in the big leagues from afar, but Marlins skipper Clauton McCullough is just as enthusiastic about what he’s seen from the rookie.
“He’s off to a great start in a lot of ways. We talked about the at-bat quality over the first few games. Tonight, congrats to him, that’s a cool moment, you know, your first Major League home run, great swing on a breaking ball, and he made a really nice running catch out in center field,” said McCullough after Tuesday’s loss.
“So, we’ve seen him make plays on both sides of the ball, he’s had really good at-bats, he's a tough kid. So, he’s off to a great start. It’s always nice when you come up, you feel like your’e ready, you believe that, but then to come out and get off to a nice start always helps the with the confidence. He’s paying really well.”
Again, it’s a small sample size. Marsee is going to hit some rough patches and needs to adjust. However, as McCullough says, his hot start is proving to Marsee and giving him the confidence that he belongs here.
