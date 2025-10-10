Marlins Fans Have Spoken in Vote for Best Moment of the Season
The Miami Marlins had a halfway decent year in 2025 despite not exactly being in the best of positions to do so, given they traded away many of their key veterans last year. Regardless, they had some great moments over the course of the season, and recently, fans were given the opportunity to vote on what they believe was the team's best moment of the year.
By the end after various sets of voting, the moment of the year came down to two options, one being Kyle Stowers' walk-off grand slam against the Athletics, and the other being the team's comeback victory over the New York Yankees, which started a sweep of the series.
The final vote was not exactly all that close, as 408 fans chimed in on which of the two they believed was worthy of the moment of the year, and 63% of them (257 of 408) voted for the one that won. Frankly, the choice of the winner was not exactly surprising, given how impressive the moment truly was, and how much of a spark it really gave the team.
Which Moment Did Marlins Fans Vote as Best of the Year?
Of the two options remaining, the moment that was considered the best of the year for Miami was their comeback win over the Yankees back on August 1, when the team was down 6-0 and 9-4 at two different points, before a strong offensive outburst led them to a 13-12 walk-off victory.
In a series that ended up being a sweep for the Marlins, this was the first game of three in which the team outscored New York 22-15, and set their record back to .500 after coming in at 52-55.
While it ultimately did not end up leading to a postseason appearance, it certainly felt like one of the moments that could set the team straight and put them back in contention when it happened.
Taking down a team that eventually went on to the American League Division Series, and tied the Toronto Blue Jays for the top record in the AL, is rather impressive; doing it three times in a series is even more impressive.
A grand slam by Kyle Stowers, a home run by Javier Sanoja to tie the game at nine, and then multiple small contributions, including a few from Agustín Ramírez, put the Marlins over the top.
In a game that will be remembered for quite a long time by Miami fans, their team came through and put together a fun showing of baseball that showed just how much grit they have.