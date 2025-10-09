Offensive Issued Killed Yankees Once Again
The New York Yankees' season ended in heartbreaking fashion in a 5-2 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the AL Divisional Series. While several factors contributed to the loss, from let-down outing from starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, to a weak bullpen performance, one issue stood out:
The Yankees' offense failed to show up to the game almost entirely.
While third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a home run to tie things up 1-1 in the third inning and captain Aaron Judge slammed an RBI in the ninth, it wasn't enough to get ahead of the Blue Jays. Judge, for his part, saw a major improvement in his postseason performance, slashing .500/ .581/ .692 in seven games, the rest of the team seemed asleep at the wheel.
Yankees' Lineup Failures Present All Season
The Yankees have had problems getting runners on base all season, and were relentlessly criticized for over-reliance on home runs. The over-reliance was showcased in the Bronx Bombers' sole playoff win against the Blue Jays in Game 3, when clutch play by Judge kicked off an offensive showing that propelled the team to a 9-6 victory.
The problems were present in both games, though. During Game 4, the Yankees left bases loaded with nothing to show for it more than once. Even manager Aaron Boone's generally solid pinch-hitting decisions couldn't get more than two runs on the board as Toronto racked up five. For a team spending over $300 million on payroll and seen as a perennial trade deadline buyers, the offense can't seem to make things happen consistently.
Judge is only one member of a lineup stacked with heavy-hitters. Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton Jr. are all able to hit well above .250, but couldn't seem to do so against Blue Jays right-hander Louis Varland.
The bottom half of the lineup isn't quite as powerful, with some players — including, ironically, McMahon — offering below average offense in exchange for rock-solid defense. Still, some of the worst hitters on the Yankees would be considered excellent on an offensively challenged team like the Pittsburgh Pirates or Cleveland Guardians.
The Yankees have about four months to make improvements. They'll surely be active in the trade and free agency markets to acquire new sluggers with hopes of making it past the divisional round in 2026. However, the issues they displayed against the Blue Jays had been problematic since opening day and the Pinstripes might need to look inward to determine the root of the problem.
