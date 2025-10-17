Marlins Starting Pitching Rotation Went From Strength to Struggle in 2025
The Miami Marlins have had a roller coaster few years. In 2022, they lost 93 games but made the playoffs under Skip Schumaker in in 2023. And after losing 100 games last season, Miami finished in third place in 2025.
Every year of that run was led by the Marlins' pitching staff. Sandy Alcantara won a Cy Young, Edward Cabrera broke out and youngsters like Max Meyer and Eury Perez debuted. The rotation was the strength and looked like it could be one of the best in baseball for the next few seasons.
That was not the case in 2025, with nearly every Marlins starting pitcher taking a step back. It could have been one of the last seasons with this core of starters on the same team. It was not their best as a team.
Miami Marlins 2025 Rotation in Review
Season-Ending Rotation:
- RHP Sandy Alcantara (11-12, 5.36 ERA, 31 GS, 174.2 IP, 142 K, 57 BB, 1.271 WHIP, 82 ERA+, 0.0 bWAR)
- RHP Edward Cabrera (8-7, 3.53 ERA, 26 GS, 137.2 IP, 150 K, 48 BB, 1.228 WHIP, 125 ERA+, 2.8 bWAR)
- RHP Eury Perez (7-6, 4.25 ERA, 20 GS, 95.1 IP, 105 K, 32 BB, 1.049 WHIP, 104 ERA+, 1.2 bWAR)
- RHP Janson Junk (6-4, 4.17 ERA, 21 G, 16 GS, 110 IP, 77 K, 13 BB, 1.136 WHIP, 106 ERA+, 1.0 bWAR)
- LHP Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.99 ERA, 8 GS, 38.1 IP, 37 K, 12 BB, 1.278 WHIP, 111 ERA+, 0.6 bWAR).
Other Notable Starters:
- RHP Cal Quantrill (4-10, 5.50 ERA, 24 GS, 109.2 IP, 82 K, 30 BB, 1.386 WHIP, 80 ERA+, -0.1 bWAR)
- RHP Max Meyer (3-5, 4.73 ERA, 12 GS, 64.2 IP, 68 K, 20 BB, 1.423 WHIP, 93 ERA+, 0.0 bWAR)
- RHP Ryan Gusto (0-3, 9.77 ERA, 3 GS,15.2 IP, 10 K, 8 BB, 1.723 WHIP, 46 ERA+, -0.6 bWAR)
Season Notes
Sandy Alcantara had his first season back after missing 2024 with Tommy John surgery. Two years removed from winning NL Cy Young, the right-hander had his worst season. His 5.36 ERA is his career high and his 82 ERA+ is his only time under 100. He bounced back nicely, innings-wise, throwing 1.74.2 innings.
Perez also missed 2024 with Tommy John surgery, but came back to throw a career high in innings with 95.1. He finished seventh in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, but took a step back in terms of ERA by more than a full run. Still just 22 years old, Perez is one of the better strikeout pitchers on the team with a 10.3 career K/9.
Junk was signed as a free agent and was in the bullpen to begin the season before being moved to the rotation. As a starter, he posted a 4.53 ERA and struck out 57 in 87.1 innings. He was third on the team with 110 innings total.
Weathers hit the 60-day IL due to a lat strain in June and didn't pitch until September. When he returned, he threw five shutout innings in his first start. On the whole, the left-hander was solid in his limited work with a 111 ERA+.
Quantrill was the only Marlins pitcher with 10 or more starts to have a negative bWAR at -0.1. The right-hander threw 109.2 innings, but posted a 5.50 ERA and well below average 80 ERA+. He was eventually claimed off waivers by Atlanta in August.
Meyer was solid in his 12 starts, posting a 4.73 ERA and 93 ERA+. He struck out 68 batters in 64.2 innings, a 9.5 K/9. That number was up significantly from 2024, when he had a 7.3 K/9. It was a career high in both ERA and innings pitched for the right-hander. He went on the 60-day IL on July 1, missing the rest of the season.
Gusto was acquired from the Houston Astros at the deadline. He had two different stints with Miami before hitting the IL with a shoulder injury. On the season, he threw 101.2 innings with a 5.67 ERA, but only pitched 15.2 with Miami.
An Early 2026 Rotation
The Marlins' rotation is a bit difficult to predict going into next season. Both Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera were in a ton of trade rumors throughout the season, and that will likely be the case during the offseason until one of them is moved or the season begins. It seems like Alcantara is the likelier of the two to get moved.
If both pitchers stay, though, the rotation will be packed. Not only do they have all of Max Meyer, Eury Perez and Ryan Weathers returning, but Braxton Garrett will return from injury and both Thomas White and Robby Snelling, their top pitching prospects, are likely to debut.
They will continue their youth movement in the rotation with the two electric lefties next year.
Again, if the two previously mentioned pitchers return, then Alcantara, Cabrera and Perez should be the only ones guaranteed to have a spot in the rotation. That means Spring Training will be about the remaining starters fighting for the final two spots.
Meyer has been oft-injured, but when he's on the mound, has posted a 5.29 ERA. Thomas White was brilliant in the minors during 2025 with a 2.31 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 89.2 innings, a 14.6 K/9. Snelling, on the other hand, had a 2.51 ERA and 11.0 K/9.
Meyer was the third overall pick just a few years ago, but it would make sense for Miami to bring in the two blazing hot youngsters with Meyer struggling. Plus, the three established starters are all right-handed and the rotation as a whole has been right-handed dominant over the years.
All of those names will be in the mix and there could be any configuration of those pitchers in the rotation come April.