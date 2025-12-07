Marlins Young Ace Remains Untouchable While Others Open for Trade Discussion

The Miami Marlins have drawn a line in the sand heading into the winter meetings. While they're open to trading starting pitchers to bolster their offense, one name is completely off the table.

Eury Perez Remains the Only Untouchable Marlins Starter

According to The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) the Marlins are "at least listening on offers" for all their starters except 22-year-old Eury Perez. The organization views the young right-hander as a cornerstone piece, making him the sole untouchable in any pitching discussions.

Perez's protected status makes sense given his team control runs through 2029 and his encouraging comeback from Tommy John surgery. He won't even reach arbitration eligibility until winter 2026, giving Miami zero urgency to explore trades. The Marlins previously discussed a contract extension with Pérez's camp..

His 2025 return went smoothly after missing all of 2024 recovering from surgery. Perez posted a 4.25 ERA with a 27.3% strikeout rate and 8.3% walk rate across 95.1 innings. While he allowed significant hard contact, his fastball velocity and spin rates remained elite post-surgery. His SIERA totals were nearly identical to his 2023 rookie campaign (3.94 in 2023, 3.80 in 2025), suggesting consistent underlying performance.

Who's Actually Available in Marlins Trade Talks?

Miami faces a critical decision about which pitcher to move. ESPN's Jeff Passan writes that "Miami is almost certain to move a starting pitcher this winter," signaling strong league-wide expectation of a deal.

The most realistic candidates are Edward Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, and Ryan Weathers. Cabrera posted an 8-7 record with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 2025, earning him peak trade value. Controlled through 2028, he's particularly attractive to contending teams. Given Cabrera's injury history, the Marlins may view this as the right time to maximize his value while he's healthy and productive.

Alcantara is the Marlins' highest-paid player but recent reports indicate he's now expected to remain with the club in 2026. He showed significant improvement in the season's second half, posting a 3.35 ERA from August through September compared to a 7.22 ERA in the first half.

Weathers presents a different calculation entirely. Despite appearing in only eight starts in 2025 due to injuries, multiple teams have expressed interest in the 25-year-old left-hander. His youth and control through 2028 make him an intriguing buy-low option for teams willing to bet on his health.

Meanwhile, Braxton Garrett and Max Meyer are effectively off the table after missing significant time with UCL revision surgery and hip surgery, respectively. The Marlins are also unlikely to move top pitching prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling before they've even reached the Majors, protecting the organization's long-term depth.

The winter meetings will likely determine which arm Miami ultimately moves. With Perez anchoring the rotation for years to come and a surplus of quality starters under club control, the Marlins hold leverage to land the offensive help they desperately need without compromising their pitching foundation.

