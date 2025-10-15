Three Marlins Players Are Finalists for Gold Glove Award This Season
Things are looking up for the Miami Marlins going forward.
While they took a step back in frustrating fashion last year after making the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins went with more of a youth approach this season and saw some major bright spots emerge when it comes to who their core might be.
Three of those players were named finalists for the Gold Glove Award this year, as Xavier Edwards is up for the award at second base, Kyle Stowers in left field and Javier Sanoja as a utility man. This signals there is a good group that can be built around for the future.
While the Marlins would love to get more consistent offense going up and down their lineup, having multiple elite defenders behind a pitching staff that has a huge ceiling is something that should result in more wins and being a playoff dark horse if they get to that point.
Below is a look at how Edwards, Stowers and Sanoja performed this season when it comes to their advanced defensive statistics.
Xavier Edwards
After primarily playing shortstop in 2024 -- a position he struggled mightily with -- Miami decided to shift him to second base, a move that turned out to be a great decision based on what he did defensively.
With 12 defensive runs saved to his name while being worth a plus-nine in outs above average and plus-seven in fielding run value, he showed that the keystone is his long-term position and why the Marlins should stop utilizing him at short going forward.
Kyle Stowers
While Stowers was a major revelation with the bat in his hands all season long, he was also impressive on the defensive side of things. And after not getting much opportunity with the Baltimore Orioles previously, the runway given to him by Miami was all he needed to have a breakout.
Stowers was worth minus-one in outs above average in left field, but he did have two defensive runs saved and was worth plus-one in fielding run value. He also only committed one error and had five assists with a fielding percentage of .993.
Javier Sanoja
The 23-year-old was impressive in his first full season of playing Major League Baseball this year. While the bat left much to be desired, it was the defensive versatility of Sanoja that made him an asset to the Marlins throughout 2025.
With innings logged at first, second, third base, shortstop, center field and right field, he only committed three errors all season long. Playing the infield was his strength with nine total defensive runs saved and an outs above average value of zero, but he wasn't detrimental when he was in the grass with just minus-two defensive runs saved and an outs above average value of minus-one.