3 Marlins Players Highlighted as Possible Extension Candidates
The Miami Marlins are attempting to build a core that will have them competing in the NL East.
After missing the playoffs in 2024 coming off their first postseason appearance since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the Marlins turned things over to a younger group of players. That resulted in an encouraging year this season, and it's one that signals the future could be bright.
However, as many in this fanbase and those around the league know, Miami has not done a great job when it comes to retaining their best players. That has resulted in many of them going on to star for different teams around Major League Baseball after leaving as a free agent or getting traded.
If the Marlins are ever going to field a truly competitive roster, then they have to do a better job of keeping their young stars around for years to come.
Kyle Stowers, Eury Perez, Jakob Marsee Named Possible Extension Candidates
Christina De Nicola of MLB.com took a look at some questions Miami has to answer this winter during an important offseason. She highlighted three players who could be extension candidates, and they all make a ton of sense.
"It's not unusual for organizations to reward players they believe to be key pieces with extensions, buying out arbitration years and a few years of free agency. Some candidates include All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers, right-hander Eury Perez and outfielder Jakob Marsee," she wrote.
Kyle Stowers is the most logical name, and he's one the fanbase probably would love to see get locked into a long-term commitment based on what he did this year and how he turned into one of the faces of the franchise.
After getting moved to Miami ahead of 2024's trade deadline, the lefty slugger finished his first full season with the Marlins with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs. That was in additon to an All-Star selection, .288/.368/.544 slash line and OPS+ figure that was 49 points above the league average.
At 27 years old, the former top prospect of the Baltimore Orioles is entering his prime right now. So it would be wise for Miami to keep him leading their lineup during that time as they attempt to build around him.
Both Eury Perez and Jakob Marsee are younger than Stowers at 22 and 24 years old, respectively. That puts less pressure on the organization to get something done with those two. However, if both follow up what they did this season with another strong showing next year, then extensions could be in order.
Perez had a 4.25 ERA across 20 starts and 95 1/3 innings pitched after coming back from Tommy John surgery. And considering his age and the upside he possesses, he could become the future ace of this staff in short time if he can build upon that performance.
Marsee only has 55 major league games under his belt, but he slashed .292/.363/.478 with five home runs, 18 doubles and 33 RBIs while showing high-end swing decisions.