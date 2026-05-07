Budding Marlins Ace Needs To Figure Out Struggles Before It's Too Late

The Miami Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough are in the midst of a rough stretch. They have now dropped four in a row and their most recent game to the Baltimore Orioles. The Marlins had youngster Eury Perez on the mound, but he struggled again.

Perez got through five innings but gave up four hits and five runs and five walks and struck out six. Perez's latest outing against the Orioles upped his ERA for the season to 5.01. Perez did not just struggle against the Orioles, he has struggled in two of his last three starts.

Perez has allowed four runs or more in two of his last three starts and has taken the loss in his last three outings. The youngster is counted upon to be one of the main guys in the rotation alongside Max Meyer and Sandy Alcantara.

Veteran Chris Paddack struggled enough to lead to him being released. And if the struggles continue for Perez, he could see himself sent to Triple-A Jacksonville sooner rather than later.

The Marlins and McCullough have a strong 1-2-3 in their starting rotation as Perez is usually the third strong starter. But he needs to figure it out soon or there are going to be opportunities for other guys to take his spot.

Eury Perez's Struggles Could Open Chance for Bradley Blalock

Sep 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Bradley Blalock (64) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

If Perez were to get optioned and go figure out his struggles at Triple-A Jacksonville, the door could open for Bradley Blalock. The Marlins acquired Blalock in January from the Colorado Rockies and Blalock has put up some good numbers down on the farm.

Blalock has started six games for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp so far this season and has pitched 32 innings to an ERA of 3.09 and a WHIP of 0.88. Those are some solid numbers down in Triple-A for the former starter from Colorado.

He should definitely be a candidate for a starting role in Miami if the Marlins make a tough call and choose to send Perez down. Knowing that Blalock has pitched in the majors before and is really cementing a place down in Triple-A, he should definitely get a look.

It is a long season and there is a lot of time left for a team like Miami to figure out these struggles. There is time to figure out if Perez is going to be a long term guy in the rotation or if someone like Blalock could take his spot. Only time will tell.