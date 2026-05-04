Marlins Need To Be Done with Chris Paddack Rotation Experiment

The Miami Marlins starting rotation is solidified at the top with Max Meyer, Sandy Alcantara, and Eury Perez. But they are starting to have a problem with veteran Chris Paddack and it showed again in his most recent outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Paddack only made it through 2.2 innings where he gave up five hits and seven runs and walked three batters on Sunday. Paddack raised his season ERA to 7.34 ERA and his outing before the Phillies came against the Dodgers where the veteran only lasted two innings.

The Marlins cannot afford to keep throwing Paddack out there in his rotation spot every fifth day because they are not getting enough length out of him. Manager Clayton McCullough needs to evaluate what options he has at Triple-A and go from there.

Paddack did not even give his team a chance to win against the Phillies. The Marlins should have better options in Triple-A with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as to where they could easily replace Paddack's spot in the rotation.

Marlins Shouldn't Wait Too Long on Chris Paddack

Apr 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Paddack (33) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Marlins have a good enough starting rotation at the top where they could compete with anybody around the league. But if they continue to wait to replace Paddack and find somebody else to take his spot in the rotation, the worse it will get.

Paddack has not had good starts now in his last three games and has not given his team any chance to win the game. It is still early in the season so if Miami decides to hold on to Paddack for now and see if he can turn it around, that might be an option.

But after this latest outing against their rival NL East squad, it seems like the correct choice would be to remove him from the rotation. The Marlins are not one of the talk-of-the-talk teams where they are a big playoff contender.

But if the Marlins could either get Paddack to get his issues figured out or if they decide to find someone else to take his spot, it could prove to be good in the long run. The Marlins cannot go all season with just Meyer, Alcantara, and Perez throwing all the quality starts.

The Marlins and McCullough are going to have a decision to make here soon. And regardless of the decision made, it will be an interesting one.