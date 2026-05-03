Fully-Healthy Max Meyer Solidifying Himself as Marlins Ace

Usually when baseball fans think of an ace on a starting pitching staff for the Miami Marlins, they think of Sandy Alcantara. But that seems to be changing, especially as of late, with Max Meyer and how well the righty has been pitching.

Meyer turned in another excellent start, this time against the rival Philadelphia Phillies by pitching seven innings and giving up one hit, one walk and striking out seven batters. Meyer was mowing through the Phillies lineup like it was nothing as the Phillies have superstars Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner.

With the win against the Phillies, Meyer decreased his season ERA to 2.68 and has turned in three quality starts in a row now. Alcantara is also having himself a nice season for the Fish as he currently sits with a 3.04 ERA and a WHIP of 1.16.

But Alcantara had a bad start earlier in the season against the Detroit Tigers where he gave up 7 runs on 10 hits and took the loss. Meyer has been consistent in each start so far this season and seems like he could be overtaking the long time Fish ace for that title.

Meyer Could Solidify Rotation as Top 5 in MLB

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Marlins having Alcantara and Meyer in their rotation and performing as well as they have so far this year, could show the MLB that their starting rotation is scary. Because Miami also needs to factor in that they have former top prospect Eury Perez and veteran Janson Junk to go along with Alcantara and Meyer.

The Marlins have gotten contributions in their rotation from those four guys and all four have done real well and pitch quality starts way more often than not. The Marlins have had problems over the years with their pitching not being up to standards.

And now it seems like the Marlins have finally figured out their issues with their starting rotation. And other guys contributing outside of just Alcantara has to make manager Clayton McCullough pleased.

Whenever one of these four takes the mound for the Fish, McCullough knows he can expect his team to win or keep games close for his bullpen because his starters are good. The Marlins have had a decent start to their season but still trail the Atlanta Braves by 7 games.

The Marlins are looking to take the lead in the series against the Phillies on Sunday with Chris Paddack taking the mound. Paddack has not had a great start to the year, but he could turn it around with a quality start this go around.