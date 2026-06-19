Eury Perez Give Marlins Encouraging Performance in Injury Rehab Debut

Eury Perez has been on the shelf for the Miami Marlins ever since he left his most recent start on May 27 on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. Perez pitched four shutout innings in that start and only gave up three hits and struck out nine before leaving with an injury.

It was announced earlier this week that Perez was going to make his first rehab start on Thursday with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and be limited to three or four innings and a max of 50 pitches. Perez did more than enough in his first go since his thigh injury.

Perez pitched 3.2 innings where he gave up one run on three hits while striking out five and throwing 37 strikes on 51 pitches. Not a bad first outing for the youngster that was originally estimated to be on the shelf for eight weeks and not be activated before the All-Star break.

The Marlins have had an issue with finding consistency in their starting rotation outside of usual suspects Max Meyer and Sandy Alcantara. After those two, it has been a revolving door in the rotation for the Fish.

Perez will not be rushed back as he definitely needs time before he comes back to the Marlins rotation. And knowing that Perez is only 23 years old, the Marlins and staff can afford to be patient with the righty.

It is a very encouraging sign that he pitched so well in his first outing back at Triple-A Jacksonville. There should definitely be more outings in Triple-A to come for the youngster as he makes his way back.

Marlins Need Perez for Potential Playoff Push

The Marlins are currently sitting with a record of 37-38 and only two games back of the last wild card spot in the National League. And if the Marlins are going to push for a wildcard spot this season, they are going to need Perez big time.

The fact that Perez pitched so well before going down with his injury and that he pitched equally as well in his first limited rehab outing, that has to please manager Clayton McCullough. Perez is a big part of this Marlins team.

The Marlins coaching staff needs Perez to continue this dominance once he returns to the rotation as it would really help a playoff push. The National League is wide open this season and if Perez can find that consistency, other teams should look out.