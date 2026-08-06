Miami Marlins Offense Disappoints in Series Loss to Atlanta Braves

The Miami Marlins dropped the second game of their three game set to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night 4-1 as the bats once again went cold. Eury Perez got the start for Miami and Perez completed five innings giving up four runs on seven hits walking two batters and striking out nine.

Perez was not nearly the issue in this one as Bryce Elder held the Fish to one run on one hit through seven innings. Elder has been shaky for the Braves but seemed to have found something versus Miami and was able to shut them down.

The Fish finished the game with three total hits with one coming from Xavier Edwards, one coming from Jakob Marsee, and the other coming from Javier Sanoja. The Fish have been held to three total runs in two games this series against the Braves.

Only scoring three runs on 11 combined hits in two games against one of the league's and one of the National League's best, is never going to win a bunch of ballgames. The Fish are in a shaky spot having sold off a few pieces at the Trade Deadline but keeping the majority of their team together.

Miami and manager Clayton McCullough knows who his team is and what they are capable of. McCullough knows that he can get way more than three runs on 11 hits in two games against the Braves from his club.

But the fact that the Marlins have been shut down by Grant Holmes and Elder, speaks a lot to how the offense has struggled the last couple of days. The Fish still have a winning record at 58-56 but each loss keeps them trickling down the National League Wild Card standings.

If the Fish want to keep pace and keep up and sneak into the playoffs, the offense is going to have to figure it out. They cannot keep putting up duds, especially against good teams.

The Marlins Offense Shorting Out

Miami Marlins third baseman Leo Jimenez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins went on a 12-game losing streak earlier in the season which sent them down the National League standings and out of a playoff spot. And since then, they decided to trade a few players at the Trade Deadline.

And coming out of the deadline and putting up stinkers on offense against a very good team, speaks volumes. They might not make the playoffs and it will be because of their recent inability to beat good teams.

McCullough needs to figure out this sinking ship soon. His team is way better than this and they know that for a fact.