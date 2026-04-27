Ranking Miami Marlins’ Best Moments in April

The Miami Marlins are 13-15 this season and are sitting in second place behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

As we conclude April, it would be ideal to highlight some of the best moments the Marlins had this month. It's been an up-and-down caliber season, but there are some good things that the fans should smile about. It's important to celebrate small wins to build momentum in the future.

4) Liam Hicks's 7-Game Hitting Streak

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, no one would've expected that Hicks was going to be one of the top hitters in the lineup. He has been elite in April for Miami.

From April 13 through 20, Hicks was locked in on the plate. In those games, he played against the Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and the first game of the series against the St Louis Cardinals. Hicks collected 12 hits, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBIs, and only had 2 strikeouts.

3) Owen Caissie's 3-Hits and 3 RBIs Game

On April 9, the outfielder led the Marlins offense with three hits and three RBIs in an 8-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Caissie slowly broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth when he hit a double to left field, which brought Hicks and Otto Lopez home. Other Marlin players contributed to the eight runs, but Caissie stood out the most. Caissie was very productive in the first few weeks of the season.

2) The Easter Sunday Comeback

The Marlins were facing a potential sweep in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. They were in first place in the division at the time. It is one of those games where several situations occurred.

Closer Pete Fairbanks only tossed one inning and exited the game due to the birth of his child. Chris Paddack was supposed to start the game, but because of the rain delay, manager Clayton McCullough decided to try something different and give Fairbanks the ball for one inning.

The Marlins rallied and scored six unanswered runs on the Yankees. Xavier Edwards, the hottest hitter in baseball during that stretch, got things started with an RBI double. Edwards finished with two hits and three RBIs. Graham Pauley hit a clutch two-run double to give the Marlins the lead in the 8th inning. Lopez also collected two hits in the game. Marlins won 7-6.

1) Sandy Alcantara's Complete Game Shutout

Arguably the best moment of the Marlins month of April. What a way to kick off the month with a complete game shutout by their ace.

Alcantara allowed just three hits and recorded seven strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. It was a dominant performance, and he accomplished it with just 93 pitches. Very rare to see pitchers nowadays complete a shutout in under 100 pitches.

Corey Kluber (2014) and Greg Maddux (1997) were the latest examples of completing a game under 100 pitches.