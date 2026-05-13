How to Watch Marlins, Max Meyer Face Twins: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

After taking two out of three over the weekend at home against the Washington Nationals, the Miami Marlins were looking to continue their success on Tuesday night at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins to kick off a six-game American League road trip. Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober had other ideas.

Minnesota's right-hander did something that is rarely seen in this day and age in MLB: he hurled a complete game. It was a masterful performance by Ober, who needed just 89 pitches to record 27 outs in the Twins' 3-0 win. Ober allowed just two hits and struck out seven, while also relying on his defense to make the plays behind him. Eighty-nine pitches over nine innings is unheard of these days.

Miami will look to even up the series on Wednesday night. Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: Marlins: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Pitching Matchup

Max Meyer | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (2-0, 2.79) vs. Twins: RHP Woods Richardson (0-5, 6.92)

Miami manager Clayton McCullough will send right-hander Max Meyer to the mound looking to even the series. In seven starts, the 27-year-old is sporting a 2.79 ERA over 42 innings with 45 strikeouts.

In May, Meyer has two starts, going a combined 12 innings and allowing just two runs, both in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles on May 7. Five days earlier, against the Philadelphia Phillies, he allowed one hit over seven innings with seven strikeouts.

If there is a starter that the Marlins could see that could give their offense a boost, it's Minnesota right-hander Woods Richardson. In seven starts this season, eight appearances overall, he has a 6.92 ERA in 39 innings.

In three starts in May, he's worked 9 innings, allowing 13 hits and 11 runs in outings against the Toronto Blue Jays and Nationals.

Thursday afternoon will be the series final before Miami heads to play the Rays this weekend. McCullough is hoping that his team will be looking to take the rubber game, but in order for that to happen, evening the series on Wednesday night is a must.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Griffin Conine (hamstring tear).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (UCL reconstruction with internal brace), Kevin Defrank (right bicep).