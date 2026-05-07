How to Watch Marlins Avoid a Sweep vs. Orioles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Eventually, you knew that things were going to catch up with the Miami Marlins and boy, have they ever. After a promising start early in the season, things are going South for the Marlins, who are 3-7 in their last 10 games and they have lost four straight. They enter the series final at home against the Baltimore Orioles, looking to avoid a sweep.

Clayton McCullough's team is 1-4 in their first five games on their current nine-game homestand. After Thursday night's game against Baltimore, Miami will welcome the Washington Nationals to town for a three-game series beginning on Friday night. The latest stretch has seen the Marlins fall to 9.5 games off the pace behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and into fourth place. If they're not careful, they could be bringing up the rear in the division behind the New York Mets, despite their rough start to the season, six weeks in.

Here is a rundown of Thursday's series finale, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Pitching Matchup

Max Meyer | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (1-1, 4.41 ERA) vs.Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (2-0, 2.68 ERA)

If there is a time when the Marlins need Max Meyer to step up and deliver strong back-to-back performances, it's Thursday night. In his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 2, Meyer worked seven innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven in a 4-0 victory. All season long, Meyer has been Miami's most reliable starter, giving up 11 earned runs in 37 innings. Meyer is turning into one of McCullough's top starters this season.

As for the Orioles, Povich is coming in after being roughed up by the New York Yankees in his last start on May 1 as part of what turned into a New York sweep. Povich lasted just four innings in the Bronx and allowed five runs on seven hits in just four innings of work. This will be Povich's fourth outing of the season.

Marlins Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear).

15-day injured list: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation).

60-day injured list: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace).