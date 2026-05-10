How to Watch Marlins, Sandy Alcantara Face Nationals: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Miami Marlins brought the offense in Saturday’s 8-7 win over the Washington Nationals, which sets up a chance to win the series on Sunday afternoon.

The Marlins (18-22) had to fend off a Nationals (19-21) rally in the final inning, as Washington scored three runs in the ninth inning before John King escaped for his first save. With closer Pete Fairbanks out due to injury, it only underscored just how much Miami needs his return.

Kyle Stowers had a big game offensively, as he hit his first home run and doubled. Xavier Edwards and Jakob Marsee also hit home runs for the Marlins.

After Sunday's game, the Marlins get a day off on Monday before they hit the road to begin a three-game series at Minnesota on Tuesday. After that, the Marlins head back to Florida to begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at the newly remodeled Tropicana Field.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET, Sunday

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami

TV: National: NBCSN/Peacock

Radio: Marlins: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Nationals: WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 4.01) vs. Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (1-2, 4.15)

Sunday’s game is a matchup between two pitchers that were opening-day starters for their respective franchises in March.

Alcantara won his last start on April 24 against San Francisco, even though he allowed nine hits in six innings. Since then, he's absorbed two straight no-decisions, including his last start against Baltimore earlier this week in which he gave up eight hits and seven earned runs. That amounts to his worst start of the season.

He has 36 strikeouts and 18 walks in 51.2 innings this season and batters are hitting .241 against him.

Cavalli, who was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2020, missed considerable time after he suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery. After the Nationals traded MacKenzie Gore and Cavalli had a solid spring training, he was named their opening day starter.

He lost his last start, which came against Minnesota earlier this week. He only went four innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs as he walked three and struck out two. In his two games previous to that start, he struck out 10 hitters in each game, claimed a victory and allowed 15 hits in a combined 11 innings and just four earned runs.

In 34.2 innings he’s struck out 40 and walked 17 while batters are hitting .298 off him. Due to his injuries, Sunday will be just his 20th Major League start.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Griffin Conine (hamstring tear),

15-Day Injured List: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (UCL reconstruction with internal brace).