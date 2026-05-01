Marlins Notes: Taking Down the Champs, Standouts From April

The Miami Marlins split a six-game road trip, three wins to three losses, with two of the losses coming against the San Francisco Giants and two of the wins coming against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Winning the series at Dodger Stadium marked the first time the Marlins won a series on the road against Los Angeles since 2018. If that isn't a kickstart into the new month, what more could this franchise ask for? Entering May, Miami sits in second in the NL East division with a 15-16 record.

In a bizarre play to end the game on Wednesday against the Dodgers, turning a double play to cap off a 3-2 victory, the Marlins look to bring that momentum back home as they host the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that hasn't lived up to any expectations this season.

April All-Stars in Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) runs the bases after hitting a home run. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On the way to the record they hold, the Marlins had a handful of players stand out for them in the first month of the season, on both sides of the baseball. We'll start with the offense, as plenty of players rose to the occasion when called upon.

Liam Hicks: Smashing seven home runs, driving in 28 RBIs, and holding a .315 average, the Marlins catcher is the hottest catcher going in the National League right now. If this production continues, Miami might send multiple players to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2023.

Xavier Edwards: Edwards leads the roster in batting average, as if that would be a shock to anyone, hitting .336 at the plate. The power isn't there, but the contact is, which fits into Edwards' game. Defensively, the Marlins second baseman holds a 0.1 defensive WAR through the first month.

Otto Lopez: Lopez has blossomed since putting on a Marlins uniform, as he ends the month of April leading the team in WAR with a 1.5. His .854 OPS ranks third among the most played players, and he's been a double machine, hitting seven for the month (which leads the team).

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sandy Alcantara: The Marlins ace rebounded from a shaky stretch in the middle of the month to end April with a 3.01 ERA. His recent outing against the Dodgers saw him go 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He's earned himself five quality starts of his seven starts for the month.

John King: An overlooked reliever in the bullpen for the Marlins, King has been lights out whenever he's called upon. He holds a 0.66 ERA and a 0.51 WHIP in 13.2 innings of work. He's last allowed a run back on April 15 against the Atlanta Braves, and nailed down back-to-back holds against the Dodgers.

Here’s all the latest Marlins news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

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