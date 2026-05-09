How to Watch Marlins, Janson Junk Face Nationals: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Miami Marlins hope to get back to the business of winning ball games after the pomp and circumstance of Robby Snelling's Major League debut.

The Marlins (17-22) lost to the Washington Nationals (19-20) on Friday, in a game that was marked by the debut of the Marlins No. 2 overall prospect. Snelling, a left-handed pitcher, posted a nice showing in his debut even though he had a rough first inning. But the Marlins were unable to overcome that damage and ended up taking the loss to their divisional rival.

Both the Marlins and the Nationals are well back of the front-running Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Nationals are seven games back and the Marlins are nine games back.

But with Memorial Day approaching both teams must keep their eye on the National League wild card race. Washington enters Saturday's action 2.5 games back to the final berth while Miami is 4.5 games back. This is not the time of the season that either team wants to play its way out of a race that is still developing.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

❌ marks the leadoff spot pic.twitter.com/2otrDkQFzr — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 8, 2026

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami

TV: Marlins: Marlins.TV; Nationals: Nationals.TV

Radio: Marlins: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Nationals: WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: RHP Janson Junk (2-3, 2.82) vs. Nationals: RHP Zack Littell (1-4, 7.24)

Junk entered the season as the No. 5 starter and the distinction of being the most replaceable pitcher in the rotation. After seven starts, the Marlins might have a hard time doing without him.

The converted reliever has been rock-solid. Before his loss against Philadelphia earlier this week he won his two previous decisions. He has 27 strikeouts and eight walks in 38.1 innings. At this rate he's on pace for a career best season in every regard. The Marlins made the right choice making him their No. 5 starter.

Littell was a well-regarded right-hander in free agency, but his market collapsed and he ended up signing with the Nationals on March 10. In his previous two seasons he won 18 combined games. He's found the going much rougher with Washington.

Along with the career-worst ERA, he has only struck out 17 and walked 12 in 32.1 innings. Miami could get to him early and often at the plate, as opponents are batting .299 against him.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Griffin Conine (hamstring tear),

15-Day Injured List: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (UCL reconstruction with internal brace).