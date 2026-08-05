Marlins' Baseball Boss Peter Bendix Discusses MLB Trade Deadline News

The Miami Marlins were among the most active teams in baseball during this year's Trade Deadline. As franchises from every side of the game - from contenders to rebuilders - were looking for new pieces to their puzzle of players. And by most accounts, the Fish did well, acquiring 10 players in four deals that helped solidify the future while still keeping this year's Wild Card contenders intact.

For Miami's president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, the team stands at a crossroads. For one, it's a franchise that has stocked its farm system with a vast array of intriguing talent. On the flip side, the South Florida kids are already competing with the big boys. So, it was a fine line to toe for the team.

Peter Bendix explains Marlins’ trade deadline moves with team in playoff mix https://t.co/5f8TtGB6ki — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 5, 2026

“We added a tremendous amount of talent to the organization of all shapes and sizes at all different levels; a lot of very interesting players,” Bendix said on Tuesday during a media call. “We opened up playing time for guys that we have in the organization right now. I feel like we accomplished our goal of continuing to build towards a championship-level organization while fully understanding that this year’s team is good. We have a real shot at the playoffs, and we wanted to have that in mind as well.”

The Season is Still on the Line

Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite suffering a horrifying 12-game losing streak that was wrapped around the All-Star break, the Fish remain in contention. They have managed to repair some of the damage and now look ready to fight things out until the bitter end.

But even with all that upheaval, Bendix hadn't changed his mind about this year's MLB roster. He felt like the Marlins (currently 58-56) deserved their shot to play for it all.

“I believed in this team even after the 12-game losing streak,” Bendix commented, “because we showed what we could do, especially in the incredible month and a half that we had. We know that we have a chance to make the playoffs this year. We believe in this team with the opportunity to make the playoffs this year. We also believe that the best is yet to come for the Marlins, and we are still building towards what we are trying to accomplish.”

Miami will look to get back into the win column against the Atlanta Braves after dropping the series opener 4-2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM EST.