Marlins Banking on Trade Deadline Overhaul to Fuel Playoff Push

In a flurry of moves on Monday, the Miami Marlins continued to add important names for the future, which should come in handy for one of Major League Baseball's fast-rising teams. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix hooked a total of nine new Fish based on four separate trades.

The organization was considered by most MLB observers to have done well in its dealings. It was another step in building on their blueprint for success.

The franchise has a disciplined approach, one that was more of a remodel that sticks to the club's philosophy for the future. In the wake of it all, however, is a team that still stands on the verge of a playoff berth.

The Marlins (58-55) have a Wild Card to grab before the year is over. Luckily, among the debris of the deadline, they're still fortified to get the job done.

The Miami Marlins aren't going all-in, but they didn't dismantle their roster at the MLB trade deadline, either. https://t.co/CidMMVhjkG — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 4, 2026

With a playoff shot still preserved, manager Clayton McCullough and his club can focus on the prize. And when they look around the dugout, they still see the same faces, like veteran pitcher Sandy Alcantara or young catcher Joe Mack, who could take the reins and drive this team home.

Why the Marlins WILL Make the Playoffs

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by two games in both the NL East and Wild Card standings, they should be the first target to aim for. With an all-important series looming in two weeks between the two clubs, the Fish have a chance to put a little distance between them and the guys from the City of Brotherly Love to really set up a knockout blow when they clash.

Miami has won three games in a row and has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games. They appear to have regained a lot of the air that went out of their lungs during a heartbreaking 12-game losing streak last month. Now, July is over, and they enter their upcoming three-game series against the first-place Atlanta Braves with renewed vigor.

While it would take a small miracle to catch the Braves in the standings before the year is over, they have plenty to gain in this matchup. Miami will have to get better results than the 2-5 mark they have posted against Atlanta this season, but they're also playing with more urgency in August.

After that, they host the hapless Los Angeles Angels for a trio of games, before an important three-game series with fellow Wild Card contenders, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As other so-called 'surprise' teams are falling back to Earth, Miami is still standing in baseball's ultimate test of endurance. And aside from some massive call-up from the minors, the hand the Marlins are holding is the one they will play at the final table. And the odds are? They will come up aces in October.